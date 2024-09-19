Vinatieri a Nominee, Aims to be First South Dakota Native in HoF

Adam Vinatieri had an amazing NFL career filled with record breaking performances and unbelievable moments.

Chiefly among which were a few notable game-winning kicks, including his game winner that delivered the New England Patriots their first ever Super Bowl back in early 2002.

Vinatieri played in the NFL for 24 seasons and is the league's all-time leading scorer.

Vinatieri is now up for the greatest honor the game has to offer: Hall of Fame induction.

The Yankton, South Dakota native is among 16 first-time nominees for induction in 2025, a class that includes Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, and Luke Kuechly.

Per ESPN.com:

He helped launch the run with one of the game's greatest kicks -- a 45-yarder in the snow to force overtime in the Tuck Rule game against the Raiders in the 2001 divisional round. He made the winning kick in OT in that game and then hit a 48-yarder on the final play of a 20-17 win in the Super Bowl against the Rams. He then made a 41-yarder two years later to give the Patriots a 32-29 win in the Super Bowl against Carolina. Vinatieri also won Super Bowls in 2004 with New England and in the 2006 season with the Indianapolis Colts. Vinatieri is the NFL leader in points (2,673) and made field goals (599) over a 24-year career with New England and Indianapolis. He also leads all players with 56 field goals and 238 points in the postseason.

Vinatieri graduated from Rapid City Central High School back in 1991 and was a five-sport star. Upon graduation, Vinatieri starred at South Dakota State University in Brookings before joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 1996.

If inducted this year or in the near future, Vinatieri would join Jim Langer as the only South Dakota State alumni in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the only South Dakota native. Langer was inducted back in 1987.

Here's how the remaining process works in determining who will officially be inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2025:

A screening committee will reduce the list of nominees to 50 players next month. Then the full 50-person selection committee will cut the list down to 25 semifinalists and then 15 finalists for the annual meeting before the Super Bowl that will produce the new class. Players must get 80% of votes to get in. Under the Hall of Fame's bylaws, between three to five players can get in as modern era candidates.

Source: ESPN.com

