Top U.S. Nature Hikes Includes Three In South Dakota, Minnesota

If you plan to begin the New Year with a fit and healthier you, why not start with one of the easiest ways - walking and hiking? Both can have you on your way to following through with that resolution. And, both have benefits for your overall health.

Around the Sioux Empire there are several walking paths and trails. Plus, with the local state parks, casual hiking trails are just a short drive away.

Recently three South Dakota hiking trails were named to the New Year's Day Top 150 Nature Walks:

#94 Spearfish Canyon, Roughlock Falls Nature Area

#95 Badlands National Park, Door Trail

#129 Custer State Park, Sylvan Lake Trail

If you're like me and a native South Dakotan you'll agree that the above-named three are some of the most beautiful areas in the upper plains.

Not to pick favorites but between Spearfish Canyon and Custer State Park are my number one and two. The bonus for me would have to be the fly fishing.

Just over the border Blue Mounds State Park put Minnesota on the list at number 61. And, Frontenac State Park ranked 118.

