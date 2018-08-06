CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer reached a milestone Monday night. Cleveland's right-hander struck out 11 in six innings — giving him 206 for the season — and the Indians routed the Minnesota Twins 10-0.

Bauer (11-6) is one strikeout behind Boston's Chris Sale for the AL lead. After striking out 196 last season — then a career-high — reaching the 200-mark was a goal going into 2018.

Bauer, who held Minnesota to three hits, was given a standing ovation when he recorded he reached the 200-mark against Bobby Wilson in the third. He has 10 double-figure strikeout games, tying him with Sale for the league lead.

The Indians hit four home runs, led by Edwin Encarnacion, who had four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the seventh. Yonder Alonso, Brandon Guyer, and Jason Kipnis also homered for Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by 10 games in the AL Central.

Bauer struck out every batter in the starting lineup and ended his night with a flourish in the sixth. Jorge Polanco doubled with one out and was at third when Miguel Sano drew a two-out walk but Bauer struck out Max Kepler on his 112th pitch.

Manager Terry Francona knew Bauer, who leads the AL with 159 2/3 innings pitched, had a lot left but went to the bullpen. Adam Cimber, Oliver Perez, and Dan Otero each pitched an inning to close Cleveland's AL-leading 12th shutout.

Bauer hasn't lost since June 29 and is 4-0 in his last seven starts.

