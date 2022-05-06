Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Minnesota Twins have announced that Royce Lewis will be added to the Major League roster ahead of Friday's game with Oakland at Target Field. The move comes a day after starting shortstop Carlos Correa broke his finger being hit by a pitch.

Lewis was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft out of high school. The choice was not without controversy, as some fans and analysts wanted Minnesota to draft a pitcher between Hunter Greene and Brendan McKay.

Lewis spent the 2017-2019 seasons in the minors. He, along with the rest of baseball's minor leaguers, missed the 2020 season after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He then missed the entire 2021 season after injuring his knee. So far this season at AAA with the St. Paul Saints, Lewis is hitting .310 with a .987 OPS.

The Twins are awaiting a CT scan on Correa's finger that is scheduled to take place on Friday. They have not yet placed Correa on the Injured List.