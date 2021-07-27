Twins Kepler Walks-Off the Tigers in Extras 6-5 Win

Max Kepler continues to show his strength at the plate and Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, Kepler sent Minnesota Twins fans home in extra innings with his ninth walk-off appearance win.

With the game tied at 2 in the top of the 6th, Minnesota would get a huge at-bat from their designated hitter. Brent Rooker's moon shot home run in the bottom of the 6th inning gave Minnesota the lead again. Wow, 460 feet. It was Rooker's second tape measure blast in the last two games.

Twins looked like they would have a regulation win going into the 9th but the Tigers had other ideas scoring two runs to tie the game.

According to Do-Hyoung Park writing for the Twins and MLB.com, Kenta Maeda was making his fourth career pinch-running appearance as manager Rocco Baldelli’s conscious choice as the best runner remaining on the bench after the Twins forfeited the designated hitter.

Michael Pineda struck out six in 6 innings of play.

It was a milestone night for 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson with a 2-run homer in the 6th inning giving him 700 career RBIs. He’s the 29th active player to reach that mark.

Back at Target Field tonight where Kenta Maeda will trade in his running spikes for his glove, game-2 is set to begin at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.