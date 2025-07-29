The Minnesota Twins made their first pre-deadline maneuver on Monday afternoon, sending a starting pitcher to a division rival.

That wasn't the entirety of the deal however, as the team also sent reliever Randy Dobnak to Detroit.

Per ESPN.com:

The Detroit Tigers acquired starting pitcher Chris Paddack in a trade with the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The Tigers also received right-hander Randy Dobnak in the deal, with catching/first-base prospect Enrique Jimenez going to the Twins.

Paddack will make his Detroit debut Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dobnak was sent to Triple-A Toledo.

Paddack, 29, will be a free agent at season's end. He carried a 4.95 ERA through his first 21 starts this year, striking out 83 batters and walking 27 in 111 innings.

Paddack, who was one of six Twins players who stood to hit the open market this offseason, will add depth to a talented Tigers rotation that has been seeking a fifth starter ever since Jackson Jobe was lost for the season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Later Monday, the Tigers announced that right-hander Reese Olson, 25, will miss the rest of the regular season because of a shoulder strain, making their need for starting pitching even more acute.

Dobnak, 30, has spent the majority of this season in Triple-A, posting a 7.12 ERA in 17 games (10 starts). Jimenez, 19, was signed out of Venezuela and was hitting .250/.339/.440 at the Tigers' rookie-level affiliate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

