Two Popular Salad Dressings Recalled in South Dakota

For many of us, salad and dressing go hand in hand. Everyone has their own personal favorite when it comes to their go-to salad dressing. That being said, two popular brands were recalled this week.

The reason the products were abruptly recalled is due to an error at the manufacturing plant. Consumers of these brands should be aware of this as it could result in a severe reaction.

Get our free mobile app

Conagra Brands has announced the recall of two of its most popular brands of salad dressing and the reason is because of a labeling error.

Here's what the FDA said in a press release:

Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to egg in the product, which is not declared on the product label. -FDA

So, in short, if you have an egg allergy, this can be quite troublesome. Egg allergies can be quite serious for those who have them, and a labeling error such as this could cause widespread allergic reactions, which is the reason the product has been immediately recalled. Otherwise, you should be just fine, as long as you don't mind a little egg product in your salad dressing.

For more information on the recall, see the full press release from the Food and Drug Administration here.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Story Source: Best Life Online

Story Source: FDA.GOV