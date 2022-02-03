Two SEC Quarterbacks Meet in the Super Bowl for Second Time Ever

Super Bowl LVI will feature two former SEC quarterbacks for the second time ever. The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angles Rams on February 13th at SOFi Stadium. Two former SEC quarterbacks will be on display as Joe Burrow and Matt Stafford try to win their first career Super Bowl.

Burrow in only his second season with Cincinnati has taken the world by storm leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988. Burrow is trying to be the first player ever to win a national championship, Heisman and Super Bowl. Burrow won LSU a national championship two years ago with a 15-0 record and what many believe was apart of the greatest college football team ever. He finished with 60 touchdowns with only six interceptions and threw for 5,671 yards, with his greatest win coming against Alabama.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Stafford on the other hand committed to Georgia in 2006 and played a total of three years where he finished his career with 51 touchdowns and 33 interceptions while throwing for 7,731 yards. His 3,459 yards in 2008 were the second most in Georgia history. He went on to get drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 draft as the first overall pick where as Burrow was also selected first overall in 2020 by the Bengals making this the second Super Bowl matchup between first overall picks.

Tuscaloosa's High School Football Programs Here are some of the high school football programs located in or around the Druid City!