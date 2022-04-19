Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out who is responsible for shooting pellet guns at a couple of children while they were playing in a city park over the weekend.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the incident took place late in the afternoon on Saturday (April 16) around 5:30 PM at Memorial Park on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The report states that an eight-year-old boy was struck in the face and the 11-year-old boy was struck in the torso by Orbeez gel pellets.

An Orbeez gun is capable of shooing a gel ball water bead at a distance of 45-65 feet. This particular type of pellet gun is marketed for use by both children and adults for outdoor games and is designed to be used with protective gear, such as safety glasses.

Obviously, in terms of Saturday's incident, that was not the case.

Fortunately, the two children struck by pellets in Memorial Park on Saturday didn't sustain any serious injuries, however, Dakota News Now reports, the eight-year-old had a red mark that did eventually fade.

Witnesses at the scene told police they believe a group of teenagers are responsible for firing the Orbeez gun at the two kids.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, “Getting shot in an eye could cause some significant damage and if that’s the case you’d be looking most likely at an aggravated assault charge, which is a felony."

According to Clemens, an incident like the one that occurred on Saturday, "Is not a game, it’s not something to take lightly, this is something that people shouldn’t be doing, and I would hope that teenagers probably would have enough sense not to do it but unfortunately, that’s not what we’ve been seeing.”

The investigation into Saturday's pellet gun shooting is still underway, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

