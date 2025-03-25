United Football League Season Starts Friday, Here&#8217;s a Primer

United Football League Season Starts Friday, Here’s a Primer

Contributing Authors:
Getty Images on Canva

This Friday, United Football League action will kick off in the second iteration of the merged XFL-USFL Spring leagues.

Last season, the Birmingham Stallions took home the inaugural title, and their third consecutive title (USFL included).

Here's a look at the first weekend schedule and details you need to know about each team this season.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Week 1 Schedule

Friday, March 28th - St. Louis Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks - 7:00 CT FOX

Saturday, March 29th - San Antonio Brahmas @ Arlington Renegades - 3:00 CT FOX

Sunday, March 30th - Michigan Panthers @ Memphis Showboats - 11:00 CT ESPN

Birmingham Stallions @ DC Defenders - 2:00 CT ESPN

2025 Teams, Coaches, Key Players

Arlington Renegades (XFL Conference)

Stadium: Choctaw Stadium
Coach: Bob Stoops
Key players: QB Luis Perez, TE Sal Cannella, WR Tyler Vaughns

Birmingham Stallions (USFL Conference)

Stadium: Protective Stadium
Coach: Skip Holtz
Key players: QB Matt Corral, QB Alex McGough, WR Deon Cain, TE Jace Sternberger, NT Carlos Davis, S A.J. Thomas

DC Defenders (XFL Conference)

Stadium: Audi Field
Coach: Shannon Harris (interim)
Key players: QB Jordan Ta'amu, CB DeAndre Baker, WR/RET Chris Rowland

Houston Roughnecks (USFL Conference)

Stadium: University of Houston TDECU Stadium
Coach: Curtis Johnson
Key players: QB Nolan Henderson, RB Kirk Merritt, MLB Christopher Allen

Memphis Showboats (USFL Conference)

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Coach: Jim Turner (interim)
Key players: QB Jason Bean, WR Daewood Davis, WR Joseph Scates, DE Jaylon Allen

Michigan Panthers (USFL Conference)

Stadium: Ford Field
Coach: Mike Nolan
Key players: QB Danny Etling, WR Marcus Simms, S Kai Nacua

San Antonio Brahmas (XFL Conference)

Stadium: The Alamodome
Coach: Wade Phillips
Key players: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jontre Kirklin, LB Tavante Beckett

St. Louis Battlehawks (XFL Conference)

Stadium: The Dome at America's Center
Coach: Anthony Becht
Key players: RB Jacob Saylors, WR Hakeem Butler, LB Willie Harvey Jr.

Sources: ESPN.com - UFL Preview and TheUFL.com

Top 12 All-Time Winningest NFL Coaches

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Ten Iowa State Cyclone Alumni in the NFL

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Denver Broncos All-Time Leading Rushers

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

 

Filed Under: ABC, birmingham stallions, ESPN, Football, kickoff, NFL, Pro Football, spring football, spring league, st. louis battlehawks, ufl, united football league, USFL, XFL
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls