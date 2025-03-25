United Football League Season Starts Friday, Here’s a Primer

This Friday, United Football League action will kick off in the second iteration of the merged XFL-USFL Spring leagues.

Last season, the Birmingham Stallions took home the inaugural title, and their third consecutive title (USFL included).

Here's a look at the first weekend schedule and details you need to know about each team this season.

Week 1 Schedule

Friday, March 28th - St. Louis Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks - 7:00 CT FOX

Saturday, March 29th - San Antonio Brahmas @ Arlington Renegades - 3:00 CT FOX

Sunday, March 30th - Michigan Panthers @ Memphis Showboats - 11:00 CT ESPN

Birmingham Stallions @ DC Defenders - 2:00 CT ESPN

2025 Teams, Coaches, Key Players

Arlington Renegades (XFL Conference)

Stadium: Choctaw Stadium

Coach: Bob Stoops

Key players: QB Luis Perez, TE Sal Cannella, WR Tyler Vaughns

Birmingham Stallions (USFL Conference)

Stadium: Protective Stadium

Coach: Skip Holtz

Key players: QB Matt Corral, QB Alex McGough, WR Deon Cain, TE Jace Sternberger, NT Carlos Davis, S A.J. Thomas

DC Defenders (XFL Conference)

Stadium: Audi Field

Coach: Shannon Harris (interim)

Key players: QB Jordan Ta'amu, CB DeAndre Baker, WR/RET Chris Rowland

Houston Roughnecks (USFL Conference)

Stadium: University of Houston TDECU Stadium

Coach: Curtis Johnson

Key players: QB Nolan Henderson, RB Kirk Merritt, MLB Christopher Allen

Memphis Showboats (USFL Conference)

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Coach: Jim Turner (interim)

Key players: QB Jason Bean, WR Daewood Davis, WR Joseph Scates, DE Jaylon Allen

Michigan Panthers (USFL Conference)

Stadium: Ford Field

Coach: Mike Nolan

Key players: QB Danny Etling, WR Marcus Simms, S Kai Nacua

San Antonio Brahmas (XFL Conference)

Stadium: The Alamodome

Coach: Wade Phillips

Key players: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jontre Kirklin, LB Tavante Beckett

St. Louis Battlehawks (XFL Conference)

Stadium: The Dome at America's Center

Coach: Anthony Becht

Key players: RB Jacob Saylors, WR Hakeem Butler, LB Willie Harvey Jr.

Sources: ESPN.com - UFL Preview and TheUFL.com

