United Football League Season Starts Friday, Here’s a Primer
This Friday, United Football League action will kick off in the second iteration of the merged XFL-USFL Spring leagues.
Last season, the Birmingham Stallions took home the inaugural title, and their third consecutive title (USFL included).
Here's a look at the first weekend schedule and details you need to know about each team this season.
Week 1 Schedule
Friday, March 28th - St. Louis Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks - 7:00 CT FOX
Saturday, March 29th - San Antonio Brahmas @ Arlington Renegades - 3:00 CT FOX
Sunday, March 30th - Michigan Panthers @ Memphis Showboats - 11:00 CT ESPN
Birmingham Stallions @ DC Defenders - 2:00 CT ESPN
2025 Teams, Coaches, Key Players
Arlington Renegades (XFL Conference)
Stadium: Choctaw Stadium
Coach: Bob Stoops
Key players: QB Luis Perez, TE Sal Cannella, WR Tyler Vaughns
Birmingham Stallions (USFL Conference)
Stadium: Protective Stadium
Coach: Skip Holtz
Key players: QB Matt Corral, QB Alex McGough, WR Deon Cain, TE Jace Sternberger, NT Carlos Davis, S A.J. Thomas
DC Defenders (XFL Conference)
Stadium: Audi Field
Coach: Shannon Harris (interim)
Key players: QB Jordan Ta'amu, CB DeAndre Baker, WR/RET Chris Rowland
Houston Roughnecks (USFL Conference)
Stadium: University of Houston TDECU Stadium
Coach: Curtis Johnson
Key players: QB Nolan Henderson, RB Kirk Merritt, MLB Christopher Allen
Memphis Showboats (USFL Conference)
Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Coach: Jim Turner (interim)
Key players: QB Jason Bean, WR Daewood Davis, WR Joseph Scates, DE Jaylon Allen
Michigan Panthers (USFL Conference)
Stadium: Ford Field
Coach: Mike Nolan
Key players: QB Danny Etling, WR Marcus Simms, S Kai Nacua
San Antonio Brahmas (XFL Conference)
Stadium: The Alamodome
Coach: Wade Phillips
Key players: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jontre Kirklin, LB Tavante Beckett
St. Louis Battlehawks (XFL Conference)
Stadium: The Dome at America's Center
Coach: Anthony Becht
Key players: RB Jacob Saylors, WR Hakeem Butler, LB Willie Harvey Jr.
Sources: ESPN.com - UFL Preview and TheUFL.com
