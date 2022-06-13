University of Sioux Falls Football 2022 Season

University of Sioux Falls Head Football Head Coach Jon Anderson added to his coaching staff earlier this year with the hiring of Jaren Nickleson as Wide Receivers Coach and Brody Rohach as Quarterbacks Coach.

Twitter Twitter loading...

The Cougars went 8-3 in 2021 with a key win against cross-town NSIC rival Augustana University. USF finished the year winning its final three games of the season.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season the Coo opens on the road on Thursday, September 1 against Minnesota State Moorhead.

The home-opener is set for Saturday, September 10 against Minot State at Bob Young Field.

2022 USF Football Schedule

Sep 1, 6:00 pm Away Minnesota State Moorhead

Sep 10, 1:00 pm Home Minot State

Sep 17, 6:30 pm Away Concordia St. Paul

Sep 24, 1:00 pm Home Minnesota Duluth

Oct 1, 1:00 pm Away Augustana

Oct 8, 1:00 pm Home Southwest Minnesota State

Oct 15, 2:00 pm Away U-Mary

Oct 22, 2:00 pm Away Winona State

Oct 29, 1:00 pm Home Minnesota State

Nov 5, 1:00 pm Home Wayne State College

Nov 12, 12:00 pm Away Upper Iowa