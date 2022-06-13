University of Sioux Falls Football 2022 Season
University of Sioux Falls Head Football Head Coach Jon Anderson added to his coaching staff earlier this year with the hiring of Jaren Nickleson as Wide Receivers Coach and Brody Rohach as Quarterbacks Coach.
The Cougars went 8-3 in 2021 with a key win against cross-town NSIC rival Augustana University. USF finished the year winning its final three games of the season.
Looking ahead to the 2022 season the Coo opens on the road on Thursday, September 1 against Minnesota State Moorhead.
The home-opener is set for Saturday, September 10 against Minot State at Bob Young Field.
2022 USF Football Schedule
Sep 1, 6:00 pm Away Minnesota State Moorhead
Sep 10, 1:00 pm Home Minot State
Sep 17, 6:30 pm Away Concordia St. Paul
Sep 24, 1:00 pm Home Minnesota Duluth
Oct 1, 1:00 pm Away Augustana
Oct 8, 1:00 pm Home Southwest Minnesota State
Oct 15, 2:00 pm Away U-Mary
Oct 22, 2:00 pm Away Winona State
Oct 29, 1:00 pm Home Minnesota State
Nov 5, 1:00 pm Home Wayne State College
Nov 12, 12:00 pm Away Upper Iowa