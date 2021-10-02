University of Sioux Falls Football Captures Key to the City

It is the best game played all year in the city of Sioux Falls and it just so happens to be one of the best rivalry games in the region as well.

You know when you get the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University on the football field that you will get a great atmosphere and most likely a good game.

Get our free mobile app

That is exactly what college football fans got at Bob Young Field on Saturday with USF playing host to Augustana.

In a back and forth game that came down to the end, USF defeated Augustana 28-26 in a great thriller on the gridiron

Not only did the University of Sioux Falls win the game against their in town rival, they also captured the Key to the City.

For more information on the University of Sioux Falls football team, their 2021 roster and their remaining schedule, you can visit their website.