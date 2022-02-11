It is awfully hard to build a snowman, or go sledding, on a cardboard sled you've made yourself- - when there is no snow to do it with!

So, the Family Snowfest that was scheduled for Saturday, February 12th at both Spellerberg and McHardy parks will be canceled.

But, that doesn't mean you still won't find plenty to enjoy at the 4th Annual Sioux Falls Winter Carnival going on through the end of this weekend (Sunday, February 13th). The best thing is the event supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire!

Get our free mobile app

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire have been serving kids and families in the Sioux Empire for 70 years.

There are still plenty of activities to keep you busy and outdoors this weekend:

Saturday, February 12

Fat Tire Bike Race, 10 AM at Great Bear



Pets & People Downtown Stroll, 3 PM at Fawick Park



Lazer Tubing, 9 to 11 PM, at Great Bear

Sunday, February 13

Ski & Snowboard Races, 1 PM at Great Bear

There are a number of Sioux Falls businesses offering special deals during this event, all to benefit the programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

For instance, when you order Hot Cocoa out at the Great Bear Winter Carnival events you are supporting the work they do.

To get information on the Virtual Winter Fishing Tourney and see the complete list of great local businesses offering special deals during this event just go to Sioux Falls Winter Carnival.