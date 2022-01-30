Winter Fun collage Jupiterimages via Getty Stock / ThinkStock, methowtime via Getty Stock / ThinkStock, City of Sioux Falls, and Canva loading...

Even if winter isn't your favorite season, you're going to find something to enjoy at the 4th Annual Sioux Falls Winter Carnival. And, if you are a winter lover, you'll revel in all there will be to do during this nine-day event which begins on February 5 and runs through the 13th. The best thing is the event supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire!

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire have been serving kids and families in the Sioux Empire for 70 years! Their goal is to nurture, educate, and encourage each child toward a happy, successful life.

All you have to do to help is have a whole bunch of fun at any or all of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival activities going on.

Get our free mobile app

Here are just a few:

Saturday, February 5 - Ice Cream for Breakfast, 9 to Noon at Stensland locations

Tuesday, February 8 - Dine to Donate at Texas Roadhouse all day

Friday, February 11 - Skyforce Family Night at the Sanford Pentagon, Kids are free, Adults $15 (with $5 of tickets price going to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire)

Saturday, February 12 - Fat Tire Bike Race 10 AM at Great Bear

Saturday, February 12, Family SnowFest kicks off at 12:30 and goes until 2:30 PM at Spellerberg Park in Sioux Falls and also McHardy Park in Brandon.

You'll be able to build a sled with cardboard & duct tape for all kinds of prizes!

The "Pets & People Stroll" is going on at Fawick Park beginning at 3 PM with the first 90 pets getting a Winter Carnival bandana.

From 9 to 11 PM the action moves back out to Great Bear for some amazing Lazer Tubing!

And, that is just a shortlist! There are a lot more activities over all 9 days! To see a complete schedule just see Sioux Falls Winter Carnival supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.