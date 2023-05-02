USD OT Jensen Signs With Miami Dolphins

Two University of South Dakota football players are heading to the NFL. Offensive tackle Alex Jensen and long snapper Dalton Godfrey have agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles respectively.

In a statement released by USD, Jensen signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins upon the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

“I am beyond thankful for this opportunity to become an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins organization,” said Jensen. “The support at South Dakota has helped me tremendously get to this position. Being a Coyote means so much, and I am so appreciative of everyone who has invested into the program over the years to help make opportunities like this possible.”

Jensen is a two-time all-MVFC performer who started 38 games for the Coyotes over the past four seasons.

All-American long snapper Dalton Godfrey has been invited to the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie minicamp this weekend and will be attending the Oakland Raiders’ rookie minicamp next weekend.

Other USD players with NFL creds include Jack Cochrane who signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs last May. He began the season on Kansas City’s practice squad and was signed to the Chiefs’ active roster in September. Cochrane competed in and won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs back in February.

Kicker Eddie Ogamba has also received an offer from the Baltimore Ravens with an invite to a rookie minicamp.

