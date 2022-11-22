USF Thuro Reisdorfer Nominated For Player of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – Graduate running back, Thuro Reisdorfer, is amongst 48 student-athletes in DII football nominated for the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II college football player of the year.

Reisdorfer helped lead the Cougars to an 8-3 season while hitting numerous records himself. Reisdorfer recorded eight 100-yard games this season and 19 throughout his career with USF. He was named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week twice throughout this season and led the NSIC in total rushing yards with 1,362 on the year.

Reisdorfer also led the NSIC in scoring with 18 touchdowns this season totaling 108 points. He rounds out his career as the No. 1 rusher in the DII era for USF and the 4th overall with 3,728 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns.

The sports information directors at the 164 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 48 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Monday, Nov. 28.

The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16 and the winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

The group of 48 candidates includes 16 quarterbacks, 10 wide receivers, eight running backs, seven defensive linemen, six linebackers, and one punter/kicker. The list features 35 seniors, seven sophomores, and six juniors. The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill — the former University of North Alabama standout — who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

SUPER REGIONAL 4 Nominees

Brandon Alt QB Bemidji State Jr. Cottage Grove, Minnesota

Nick Bohn QB Wayne State (Neb.) So. Bennington, Nebraska

Trey Botts DL Colorado State-Pueblo Sr. Aurora, Colorado

Jayden Johannsen QB South Dakota School of Mines So. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Danny Kittner WR Mary Sr. Gilbert, Arizona

MJ Link WR UT Permian Basin Sr. Lakeland, Florida

Ian Marshall DL Northern State Sr. Springfield, Missouri

John Matocha QB Colorado School of Mines Sr. Magnolia, Texas

Thuro Reisdorfer RB Sioux Falls Sr. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Clay Schueffner LB Winona State Sr. St. Cloud, Wisconsin

Jesse Sherwood RB Southwest Minnesota State Sr. Minneapolis, Minnesota