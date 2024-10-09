Utah Hockey Club Inaugural Game, First Win

SALT LAKE CITY -- The first game. The first goal. The first fight. Those moments led to another first for the Utah Hockey Club: the first win in franchise history, a 5-2 victory Tuesday night over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Though it took months to reach this point, Utah's introduction to the NHL was swift. Dylan Guenther needed less than five minutes to score the first goal in team history. Nearly 10 minutes later, Utah captain Clayton Keller scored to give the club a 2-0 lead.

Midway through the second period, Utah tripled its lead when prized offseason acquisition Mikhail Sergachev set up Barrett Hayton for a 3-0 lead.

Chicago's Teuvo Teravainen, who returned to the team that drafted him in the offseason, broke through to cut the lead to 3-1 with less than five minutes left in what ultimately became a rather active second period.

Connor Ingram finished with 24 saves and his teammates combined to block 23 shots in a game that appeared at one time to be on cruise control. The game concluded with Guenther scoring his second goal on an empty-netter with 42 seconds left and Lawson Crouse scoring 10 seconds later for a 5-2 lead.