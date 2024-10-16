Where Will It Snow 19 Inches This Weekend?

Would you trade in the first weekend of pheasant hunting in South Dakota for a weekend of making the first snowman of the season in Utah? Ah, didn't think so.

Expected snow totals in parts of Utah could reach 19 inches by this weekend, as reported by Townlift.com.

After a high near 80 on Wednesday in Ogden, temps will drop dramatically as the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Wasatch Mountains which are approximately 580 miles southwest of the South Dakota Black Hills.

Townlift.com also points out that Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain are predicted to receive 6 to 7 inches. Alta Ski area is expected to get 19 inches out of this storm, and Snowbird could see 17 inches.

 


If you're like me putting on the skis, snowshoes, and my favorite ugly Christmas sweater will have to wait a little longer. I'm in no hurry.    

 

The snow in the mountain regions of Utah will be a welcome site as the Yellow Lake Fire has been burning since September 29, and consumed over 31,000 acres.

