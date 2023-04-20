Vikings To Hold Public Memorial For Bud Grant

The Minnesota Vikings will hold a public memorial service for Bud Grant at US Bank Stadium on May 21st. The event is free to the public but tickets will be required for entry.

A free public celebration of Grant's life will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, May 21. Speakers, panel discussions and memorial videos will pay tribute to the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and honor his contributions to the region as an avid outdoorsman, supporter of veterans and legendary athlete and coach. Entry to U.S. Bank Stadium for the event will be through the Legacy Gate on the West end of the stadium. All tickets are digital and doors will open at 11:00AM.

Bud Grant coached the Vikings from 1967 to 1983 and again in 1985.

He led the team to four Super Bowls during his time as head coach and was known as a tough-as-nails coach that embraced Minnesota's unique elements and used them to his team's advantage.

Grant passed away on March 11th, 2023 at age 95.