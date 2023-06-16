Summertime is one of the most popular times to enjoy fruits at family picnics, quick snacks, and also great to have on hand for any meal.

Frozen fruit plays in that same field but also is readily available for baking and your morning smoothie. Before you pull out the blender take a look to see if your frozen berries are the Great Value brand sold at Walmart. If so, STOP!

The Willamette Valley Fruit Company in Salem, Oregon is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico due to the potential for Hepatitis A contamination.

According to the Emergency Message System, the Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores from January 24th, 2023 to June 8th, 2023 are subject to recall in the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY.

How can Hepatitis affect you? It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.

Check your freezers for these products and be safe.

