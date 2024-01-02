Washington Huskies Sweet Sugar Bowl Thriller

Get our free mobile app

NEW ORLEANS -- Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. turned in one of the most dominant performances in College Football Playoff history on Monday night. Yet there he stood on the sideline with one second remaining on the clock, watching as Texas stood 13 yards away from completing an improbable comeback.

Quinn Ewers took the fourth-down snap and threw the ball into the corner of the end zone for Adonai Mitchell. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Ewers threw to Mitchell at nearly the same spot for a 1-yard score. Washington's Elijah Jackson was on the coverage for that touchdown.

He was on the coverage again with the game on the line. Jackson said he knew Ewers would look to Mitchell again. The cornerback was ready this time. Jackson leaped into the air to bat the ball away as time expired, sealing a wild 37-31 win for the Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Now, Washington will play Michigan in the CFP national title game on Jan. 8 in Houston for the Huskies' first national championship opportunity since 1991. All Jackson could think after he made the play was, "Dang, we're going to the national championship!" Then he went to find his mom in the stands.

Though Penix threw for 430 yards -- the fourth-best passing game in CFP history -- Washington could never quite get complete control. Texas made it a one-score game twice in the final seven minutes as it attempted to erase a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit. After closing to 37-31 with 1:09 remaining, Texas attempted an onside kick, but Washington recovered.

After forcing a three-and-out, Texas got the ball back with 45 seconds left and the ball at its 31-yard line. The Longhorns had four attempts to win the game from inside the Huskies' 15-yard line. But Washington would prevail for its 21st consecutive victory.

Texas just came up one play short. Instead, the spotlight belonged to Penix and the Huskies.

"The job's not finished," Penix said. "I feel like it's definitely going to take more. I'm going to push myself to get this team more next week. And, man, we're just super excited for the opportunity."

