Washington Huskies Picked by Media to Win Pac-12 Football Crown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Washington is the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 in the annual preseason poll of media members.

The Huskies and Southern California were picked to win their respective league divisions in the poll released Wednesday before Pac-12 media day in Hollywood.

Washington received 37 of 43 votes as the media's choice to win the Pac-12 for the second time in three years. Two seasons after their run to the College Football Playoff, the Huskies are led again by veteran quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin.

Stanford was picked second behind Washington in the Pac-12 North, followed by Oregon.

Defending league champion USC edged Utah as the Pac-12 South favorite. Arizona was picked third.