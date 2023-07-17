WATCH: Josh Allen Nearly Gets Hole-In-One

Patrick Mahomes almost jumped right into Josh Allen's arms.

The two-star quarterbacks were grouped with other during the American Century Championship where tons of celebrities face off in a golf tournament. In their group was also Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen almost sunk his first hole-in-one at the ACC Championship. The ball gets some nice backspin and rolls just past the hole. The crowd went insane thinking that the ball was about to go in.

Josh Allen finished tied for 37th out of 93 golfers.