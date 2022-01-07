WATCH: Sioux Falls Brewery’s Video Leaves You Laughing and Hungry

The 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle competition is on! A grand total of 27 downtown restaurants in Sioux Falls are battling against one another during the month of January. The grand prize? The title of "The Best Burger" in Downtown Sioux Falls and the golden trophy.

Returning and new businesses are determined to make the best burger for this year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. 27 burgers is a big challenge for anyone to undertake. However, there is one brewing company that hopes to lure customers to its burger after posting a hilarious promotional video.

Get our free mobile app

Remedy Brewing Company is one of the new establishments that joined this year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. Naturally, the brewery needed to find a way to stand out from the rest of the competition. Remedy Brewing Company posted a creative Facebook video promoting its "Queen Bee Burger." The video will leave you laughing on the floor...and probably hungry.

The Facebook video really highlights the assets of the burger. So what is in the "Queen Bee Burger?" It's a 1/3 pound all-beef patty with "black truffle garlic mayo, butter bibb lettuce, Queen Bee braised onions, swiss cheese, potato chips, and Queen Bee honey mustard all on a locally made parmesan black pepper Breadsmith bun." The burger literally screams Sioux Falls.

This video convinced me! I had the opportunity to try the "Queen Bee Burger" from Remedy Brewing Company, and it's pretty good!

Christine Manika (TSM)

Who would have thought potato chips on a burger would taste so good! The flavors of the chips and patty are a perfect combination for this burger.

You have until Monday, January 31st to try all 27 burgers in the 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle! For more information on voting, click here.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants