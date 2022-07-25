Watch This Sioux Falls Local Compete For Love & Money

Nowadays, there are countless reality dating shows available to amuse you. One new dating show that goes beyond the love connection is called Love Island USA. Ten young and "sizzling" singles hope to find love in paradise while playing games in the hopes of winning $100,000.

So who's daring enough to go on a beach to compete for love and money? Well of course, one contestant is a 21-year-old Sioux Falls native.

Get our free mobile app

His name is Isaiah Campbell. He's a waiter by day and a model whenever he is not serving hot meals.

Based on the popular series in Europe, Love Island USA welcomes islanders to a tropical paradise while encouraging them to find their partners to help win the big $100,000 prize.

Islanders couple up in new surroundings to compete in naughtier games and sexier challenges. Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Isaiah currently lives in Florida and is on the journey to find "love, friendship," and hopefully a nice check along the way. In the trailer, Isaiah tells the audience that he is a "sweet guy," which is why his nickname is "Sweetheart." Good hygiene is apparently a characteristic that he looks for in a woman.

Love Island USA is being streamed exclusively on Peacock. Fans and Sioux Falls residents can expect to see Isaiah in new episodes of the popular tropical dating show right now. Peacock will release six new episodes every week.

Let's hope Isaiah finds love and money!

Here's What a Million Dollar South Dakota House Looks Like in 2022 The real estate market in South Dakota is crazy! It's a real seller's market out there, at least that's what I've overheard whenever I'm trying to get around a group of people gathered to gossip in the middle of the aisle at HyVee.

Anyways, prices for houses are up in the Sioux Empire, and it got us thinking, what does a million-dollar house in South Dakota look like? What does a cool mill get you in the 605?

