Week 15 NFL Odds and Lock of the Week

I am riding the momentum of a "Lock of the Week" coming through last week, with a scorching hot pick this week.

There is no way New England should be favored this weekend, but yet they are.

The recent history hasn't played in the favor of the Steelers, but this is a different year and it will be a different outcome.

Pittsburgh has found every way to win this season and they will do the same against a banged up Patriots team with a defense that has had to plug and play so much as of late.

Pittsburgh isn't without injuries of their own and the absence of Ryan Shazier will play a impact on the game but the offense of Pittsburgh will be too much too handle.

Take the Steelers +3 and watch the the Steelers outright win the game on Sunday.

That game may be the game of the week, but there are plenty of other playoffs implications on the line this week.

Carolina looks to beat a NFC North team for the second consecutive week as they host the Packers and are -3. Green Bay essentially must win to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive.

Minnesota looks to get back on the winning track as they host the Bengals. Minnesota is dealing with some injuries to the offensive line and Kyle Rudolph, but they are still double digit favorites at -10.5.