Welcome to the NEW AM 1000 KSOO

First, thanks to our many loyal listeners over the years and for being a part of the KSOO family. It's now time to expand our family and bring in the next generation.

We have made a move and called up an elite team to bring you the biggest name in sports.

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Welcome ESPN Sioux Falls!

Listen for Overtime weekdays at 11:00 AM. Stream anytime or download their daily podcast.

The new ESPN Sioux Falls will also include your favorite games from the Minnesota Twins, Green Bay Packers, Nebraska Corn Huskers, NFL, MLB, and NBA. And this is where you can follow the coverage of the College Bowl Series.