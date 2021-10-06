Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal Coming To Sioux Falls

Apple Jacks, Boo Berry, Cap'n Crunch, Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cookie Crisp, Crispix, Corn Flakes...the list goes on and on. How many breakfast cereals can you name?

The number one selling breakfast cereal in South Dakota is Raisin Bran. How disappointing.

Well, as of December there will be a new fun-sounding cereal in Sioux Falls. Especially if you are a fan of Wendy's Chocolate Frosty.

Kellogg’s is teaming up with Wendy's restaurants and coming out with a limited-edition “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

This breakfast sugar delivery system contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

You should be able to find this on Sioux Falls grocery store shelves just in time for your Christmas gift-giving and will cost about $3.99.

And in case you are wondering these are the Top 15 Selling Cereals In The United States according to wate.com.