What A Comeback! Minnesota Twins Sweep Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota's comeback from a six-run deficit, lifting the Twins over the Kansas City Royals 7-6 Sunday.

“That win was pretty special,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It was special in the way it came together, the number of contributors."

Down 6-0, the Twins scored five times in the eighth, capped by Kyle Garlick's two-run homer.

Jorge Polanco drew a leadoff walk from Josh Staumont (1-1) in the ninth, Max Kepler doubled and Gary Sanchez tied it with his second sacrifice fly in two innings. With two outs, Urshela singled for the lead.

Reliever Tyler Duffey (2-2) got the win and Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Twins starter Bailey Ober tossed five innings and allowed one run and three hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Minnesota had a pair of two-run innings and was ahead going into the ninth, when the offense erupted — including a two-run double by Carlos Correa. The top six batters in the Twins lineup all collected RBI in the win, and Minnesota’s Luis Arráez had two RBI and scored on a wild pitch.

Looking ahead, OF Trevor Larnach was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 13 games with a right adductor strain.

RHP Cody Stashak (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day IL. LHP Danny Coulombe was sent to Double-A Wichita for a rehab assignment.

Minnesota will continue a stretch of 15 straight AL Central matchups with a home contest with Detroit on Monday. Chris Archer (0-1, 4.10) will start for the Twins.

Tonight's first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.