What Are the Odds of Hitting A Deer in South Dakota?

Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes.

A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer.

So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might think. In fact, it's in the top five in the U.S.

In the state of South Dakota, residents are at high risk of hitting a deer, or any other type of wildlife for that matter. South Dakotans have a 1 in 53 chance of hitting a deer, putting the state at number 4 on the list out of the 50 states.

Just how bad is that? According to carinsurance.com, it's so bad that drivers in South Dakota should always carry comprehensive insurance.

Here's a look at some of South Dakota's neighbors and where they rank on the list:

Iowa came in at number 5 with a 1 in 58 chance of striking a deer

Wyoming is at number 6 with a 1 in 64 chance

Minnesota is at number 10 with a 1 in 64 chance

North Dakota is number 16 with a 1 in 73 chance

So, which state is the worst in the nation? That would be the mountain state of West Virginia.

And just for fun, what state are you least likely to hit a deer in? No surprise here, it's Hawaii. In the Aloha State, you have just a 1 in 649 chance of hitting a deer.

For a full look at the entire list, check out the article from carinsurance.com here.

Story Source: carinsurance.com