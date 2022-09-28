What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field.

Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.

But we DO know that there are some big changes coming to the *look* of the team, and to Target Field next season too. Specifically, the familiar Twins logo the team has used since the '80s is getting a redo, as are the Twins uniforms as well.

Dave St. Peter is Twins president, and according to the Star Tribune, the team (which will celebrate its 62nd season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes in 2023) is getting ready to launch a rebrand of its look that will affect "'tweaks or in some cases, more than that' to the team's brand identification: the lettering, the logos, the look of the team," the story noted. Heck, even the classic Minnie and Paul Twins neon sign in centerfield is set to get a refreshed look.

One thing NOT changing, though, the story said, will be the familiar red, white and blue team colors the franchise has used since it joined Major League Baseball as the Washington Senators back in 1901. Other than that, though, it appears that the Twins will have a much different look next season, similar to the redesign the team went through before the 1987 season. (Which, if you're superstitious, is a good thing. Because what happened that season? The Twins won the World Series!)

Also changing next year will be the Target Field scoreboard. In fact, Ballpark Digest notes that we'll see a brand new scoreboard in left-center field next year that will be MUCH bigger (like 76 percent bigger) than the current board, which is the original scoreboard installed when the stadium opened 14 years ago. That project alone costs $33 million, though it also includes a new high-tech control room that was installed earlier this summer.

Target Field is also set to get all-new turf next season too, seeing as current grass will be removed so the several cranes needed to install the new scoreboard can access the left-center field stands.

So what do all these new designs, logos, uniforms and scoreboards look like? Well, here's the thing: We don't know... yet. Both stories noted that the team won't unveil its new, rebranded look and new uniforms 'until after the season ends,' which is set for Wednesday, October 5th when the Twins head to the Windy City to take on the White Sox in Chicago.

