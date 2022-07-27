What Taste the Goodness Is & How It Changes Sioux Falls Lives

We know our economy here in Sioux Falls, continues to buzz along, and that our city's businesses continue to grow. Sioux Falls shows up on "best-of lists" all the time. But just as in any other expanding community there is a segment of the population who aren't as fortunate.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is here to answer the need for daytime and emergency overnight shelter for the homeless and vulnerable in Sioux Falls. Over 600 people, at any given time in Sioux Falls, are without a permanent home and the Bishop Dudley House offers a safe, warm place to begin exploring a path to a more secure future.

Since its doors opened in January of 2015, BDHH has been a haven for the homeless in Sioux Falls. They offer safe shelter to individuals and families, warm meals, access to phones and computers, showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities. Most importantly the guests are treated with dignity and respect.

To raise funds to continue this mission, the awesome "Taste the Goodness" is being presented once again, for the 8th year, by the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota. Saturday, August 6, from 5 to 9 PM on Second Avenue at 212 E. 11th Street, adjacent to the Kirby Dog Park downtown, is where the action will be!

No backpacks or strollers are allowed.

You will find a wide array of foods, non-alcoholic beverages, games, music, and activities. Of course, they will also have a fantastic selection of craft beers, wines, and bourbon.

You can purchase your $49 ticket, which gives you unlimited access to the food and beverage tastings, plus see the extraordinary collection of silent auction packages you can buy on the CCF "Taste of Goodness" website.

"Taste the Goodness" also needs a lot of volunteers, who will get to participate in the tasting experiences if they choose. (All attendees and volunteers must be 21).

For complete information on the event, including what volunteer duties and obligations will be, just see the 8th Annual "Taste the Goodness" online, or call 605-988-3765