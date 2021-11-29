Christmas at the Cathedral in Sioux Falls, 6 Performances

Celebrate the holiday season by attending the 25th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph December 16-19.

This Sioux Falls feature Christmas concert will see the return of lead female vocalist Shelly Jennings and male vocalist Shane McConnell in the production of "Be Born in Me."

The Cathedral Orchestra will be led by Music Director and Conductor Dan Goeller.

Plus, the Cathedral will be filled with the sound of the Saint Joseph Cathedral Choir.

In this year's story Be Born in Me, actress Apolonia Davalos will portray Mary’s perspective on the monumental moments of Jesus’ birth, and his miraculous life and mission on earth.

Don't miss out on getting your tickets early for this Christmas tradition.

Thursday, December 16, 7:30 PM

Friday, December 17, 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 18 1:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 19 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Proceeds from Christmas at the Cathedral benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Cathedral of Saint Joseph.

