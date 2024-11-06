Christmas At The Cathedral Tickets On Sale Now

Experience the joy of the holiday season as the 28th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral sets our path for "Go In Peace" with six performances at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls.

Led by soloists Shelly Jennings and Christopher Bailey. Performers Andrew Henrickson and Teresa Henrickson. John Flanery leads the Christmas at the Cathedral Orchestra and Choir.

The 28th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral shares a first-hand account of the monumental events surrounding Jesus’ birth and His miraculous mission and impact, as experienced by Simeon and Anna. Simeon, who was told that he would not die until he saw the Messiah, and Anna, who prayed night and day in the temple, persevered in faith.

Tickets are on sale now for six performances:

Thursday, December 12, 7:30 PM

Friday, December 13, 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 14, 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 15, 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Christmas at the Cathedral continues to support the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, as well as the ongoing care of the Cathedral of St. Joseph.