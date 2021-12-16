Sioux Falls ‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ Runs Today through Sunday

A Sioux Falls holiday tradition gets underway again today through Sunday inside one of the most historic churches in the Sioux Empire.

Christmas at the Cathedral is back for another holiday season of performances after being forced to take last year off due to the pandemic.

The annual event, which has become a holiday tradition for so many people and families throughout the area is once again back with a line-up of talented performers including, soloists, Shelly Jennings, and Shane McConnell. Actress, Apolonia Davalos, and musical director and conductor Dan Goeller.

As Dakota News Now reports, throughout the years, Christmas at the Cathedral has allowed people from all over the Sioux Empire to come together to celebrate the magic of the Christmas season.

Bishop Donald E. DeGrood, from the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, told Dakota News Now, “This isn’t just a Catholic thing or even a Christan thing, this is for the people in the community to come to celebrate together and to just be able to be inspired by the music, the space, and the performers."

2021 marks the 25th performance of Christmas at the Cathedral. Each year there is a different theme to the production that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. During this year's celebration, guests will witness the story of the birth of our Savior through the eyes of Mary in a performance titled "Be Born in Me."

All the proceeds made from the six different performances will be used to help maintain Saint Joseph Cathedral and the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House here in Sioux Falls.

Thursday through Saturday's performances are already sold out. However, tickets still remain for the two Sunday shows at 2:00 and 7:30 PM.

Get ticket info, along with more information on the 2021 Christmas at the Cathedral celebration here.

