Last Week to Get Tickets For Christmas at the Cathedral

The splendor of the Christmas season will be heard with voices spoken, and joyously singing in a first-hand account of the monumental events surrounding Jesus’ birth at the 27th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral "The Heavens Declare" beginning December 14.

This live production features the inspiring musical compositions and arrangements of Christmas at The Cathedral Music Director and Conductor, Dan Goeller.

Cost To Attend

Tickets for the six concerts, December 14-17 can be purchased online, or by calling 605.988.3765. General admission tickets are $45.00.

Performance Dates & Times

Choose from six concerts:

Thursday, December 14, 7:30 PM

Friday, December 15, 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 16, 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 17, 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Cast Of Christmas At The Cathedral

Performers this season include actor, Mark Christopher Lawrence, best known for his role as Big Mike on the NBC series Chuck. Featured soloists, Nashville recording artists, Shelley Jennings and Carlos Santiago; along with the Christmas at The Cathedral Orchestra and Choir.

Proceeds from Christmas at The Cathedral support the poor and vulnerable in our midst through endowments for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, as well as the ongoing care of the Cathedral of St Joseph.