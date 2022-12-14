Sioux Falls Is Glowing With Christmas Events

There is plenty to do to prepare for Christmas, and around Sioux Falls you will see more and more neighborhoods become more colorful after stringing lights on the house and trees. Yes, there are those who take the Clark Griswold approach. But, it sure puts you in the Christmas Spirit, doesn't it?

Here are some Christmas events around the area that will surely pull you out of your humbug funk and sprinkle some pixy dust to change the mood.

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park

November 18 - January 8, Falls Park - Sioux Falls, SD

26th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral

December 15, Cathedral of Saint Joseph - Sioux Falls, SD

605-988-3765

Get our free mobile app

14th Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers

December 17, Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls

The Premiere Playhouse Presents: A Christmas Carol

December 17-30 Orpheum Theater Center Sioux Falls

An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line

December 18, Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls

Christmas with Michael W. Smith

December 20, Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls

The Nutcracker presented by Main Stage Ballet and Dance Academy

December 22-23, Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls