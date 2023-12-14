A Special Christmas For Sioux Falls Homeless Includes Dinner, Gifts, Concert

A Special Christmas For Sioux Falls Homeless Includes Dinner, Gifts, Concert

Contributing Authors:
Travel South Dakota
Get our free mobile app

The out-pouring generosity of the Sioux Empire community is heartwarming, especially during the holiday season. As we draw nearer to Christmas volunteers and professional musicians offered joy to the homeless of Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now
loading...

This week the St. Joseph Cathedral hosted an evening of dinner and music for dozens of families and individuals who use the St. Francis House and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

As Dakota News Now reports, around 200 guests were served and entertained with a nourishing meal, gifts, and also the first concert of Christmas at the Cathedral which opens Thursday for six performances.

Executive Director of the Bishop Dudley House Madeline Shields says this is a huge Christmas gift to them.

"They don't get to go to these performances. For them to walk into that beautiful Cathedral, to sit down and have that calmness and peacefulness come over them as they watch this performance."

Dakota News Now
loading...

The 27th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral "The Heavens Declare" runs December 14-17.

5 Things You Probably Don't Know About The 'Potato Man' of Sioux Falls

I drive around Sioux Falls daily and there are many cool things I drive by and really don't think about much. Recently, I decided to slow down and take notice of some of the city's more interesting aspects.

For example, what do you know about the 'Potato Man' of Sioux Falls? If you are like me, not much I bet. 

Here are 5-things about the 'Potato Man' sculpture that you might find interesting:

Gallery Credit: Ben Davis

Twelve South Dakota Places to Put on Your "Must Visit" List!

Make the most of summer in South Dakota and visit these spots that speak to why SD is great!

A lot of them you might have visited, some you haven't for sure, and some are old favorites that maybe you haven't been to in a while. So, while there is still a little time or even one more weekend, and gas prices are down a bit - - try and make it to one of these great places.
What can be found in these 12 locations?

What can't? Camping, fishing swimming, kayaking, birdwatching, and tons of other great outdoors-type activities. Historical, educational exploration, hobby interests, kids activities, just plain old beautiful scenery, and- - to use an overused phrase- -lots more!

With all of that in mind, let's dive in!

Gallery Credit: Patty D

Filed Under: Christmas at the Cathedral, Sioux Falls Homeless
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls