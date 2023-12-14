Get our free mobile app

The out-pouring generosity of the Sioux Empire community is heartwarming, especially during the holiday season. As we draw nearer to Christmas volunteers and professional musicians offered joy to the homeless of Sioux Falls.

This week the St. Joseph Cathedral hosted an evening of dinner and music for dozens of families and individuals who use the St. Francis House and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

As Dakota News Now reports, around 200 guests were served and entertained with a nourishing meal, gifts, and also the first concert of Christmas at the Cathedral which opens Thursday for six performances.

Executive Director of the Bishop Dudley House Madeline Shields says this is a huge Christmas gift to them.

"They don't get to go to these performances. For them to walk into that beautiful Cathedral, to sit down and have that calmness and peacefulness come over them as they watch this performance."

The 27th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral "The Heavens Declare" runs December 14-17.

