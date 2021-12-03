A Sioux Falls Christmas Concert Guide is Here

This Christmas season the sounds of the holidays will be performed by choirs, symphonies, actors, and artists. From locally recognized talent to national celebrities and recording artists.

Below are 19 shows in Sioux Falls for you to enjoy.

December 3 The Night Before Christmas Tour w/ Sharun Johnson

Washington Pavilion

December 3-4 Augustana Christmas Vespers

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

December 3-4 Handel's Messiah

Washington Pavilion

December 3-5 Disney on Ice

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

December 3-5, 9-12 A Christmas Carol

Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater

December 4 Tonic Sol-fa

Washington Pavilion

December 5 USF Community Band Christmas Concert

Jeschke Fine Arts Center

December 9-10 A Yuletide Cabaret

Washington Pavilion

December 10 Clint Black featuring Lisa Hartman Black

Washington Pavilion

December 10 King & Country-A Drummer Boy Christmas

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

December 11 Harmony Holiday Concert

Saint Joseph School Gymnasium

December 11-12 Christmas with the South Dakota Symphony

Washington Pavilion

December 16-19 Christmas at the Cathedral

Saint Joseph's Cathedral

December 16-19 White Christmas

Washington Pavilion

December 17 Christmas with Lorie Line

Washington Pavilion

December 17 Brantley Gilbert

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

December 18 Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers

Washington Pavilion

December 18 Bluegrass Christmas with Monroe Crossing

Washington Pavilion

December 29 Jeff Dunham

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

