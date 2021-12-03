A Sioux Falls Christmas Concert Guide is Here

This Christmas season the sounds of the holidays will be performed by choirs, symphonies, actors, and artists. From locally recognized talent to national celebrities and recording artists.

Below are 19 shows in Sioux Falls for you to enjoy.

December 3 The Night Before Christmas Tour w/ Sharun Johnson
Washington Pavilion

December 3-4 Augustana Christmas Vespers
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

December 3-4 Handel's Messiah
Washington Pavilion

December 3-5 Disney on Ice
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

December 3-5, 9-12 A Christmas Carol
Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater

December 4 Tonic Sol-fa
Washington Pavilion

December 5 USF Community Band Christmas Concert
Jeschke Fine Arts Center

December 9-10 A Yuletide Cabaret
Washington Pavilion

December 10 Clint Black featuring Lisa Hartman Black
Washington Pavilion

December 10 King & Country-A Drummer Boy Christmas
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

December 11 Harmony Holiday Concert
Saint Joseph School Gymnasium

December 11-12 Christmas with the South Dakota Symphony
Washington Pavilion

December 16-19 Christmas at the Cathedral
Saint Joseph's Cathedral

December 16-19 White Christmas
Washington Pavilion

December 17 Christmas with Lorie Line
Washington Pavilion

December 17 Brantley Gilbert
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

December 18 Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers
Washington Pavilion

December 18 Bluegrass Christmas with Monroe Crossing
Washington Pavilion

December 29 Jeff Dunham
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

