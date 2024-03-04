Take a Look at the Summit League Women’s Basketball Bracket

We are just a few days away from the entirety of the Summit League basketball world descending upon Sioux Falls and the Denny Sanford Premier Center for this year's conference tournament.

There are a ton of storylines once again this season, and a lot of them center on the undefeated South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women.

SDSU enters the conference tournament as the #1 seed and an undefeated record of 16-0 within the conference.

South Dakota fans and natives will potentially be in for a treat this season, as it won't take much for us to see the Jacks and Yotes square off in the semifinal round.

Here is the bracket for this year's action, which begins on Friday with the 8-9 play-in game:

The Jackrabbits will await the winner of the aforementioned play-in contest, and will take on either the UMKC Roos or Omaha Mavericks on Saturday at 3:00 here in Sioux Falls.

For the Coyotes, they've got a matchup with St. Thomas on Sunday afternoon, a 12:30 start time. If the Yotes and Jacks win their first games, they'll duke it out for a third time this season in the Semifinal round on Monday at 12:30.

Sounds like a GREAT reason to get out of work on Sunday.

Don't miss out on any of the action this season from right here in Sioux Falls. For more information, including ticketing, visit the Summit League's official site here!

