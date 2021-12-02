Back in August, it was announced that Windsor Fashions would be coming to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

And now, the store is open for business.

Windsor was founded in 1937 and now has over 200 locations nationwide. Sioux Falls is lucky to be one of these locations now!

The fashion retailer prides itself on being a one-stop shop for a 'curated collection of perfect pieces to show off each woman’s unique style.'

Windsor is located next to American Eagle and Tilly's.

In a press release from the Empire Mall, "Windsor is known for their special occasion dresses that are perfect for both formal events and more casual gatherings. Windsor offers shoppers an extensive selection of on-trend, ready-to-wear fashion at an affordable price. Windsor is a unique addition to The Empire Mall’s retail lineup as they will be a prime shopping destination for special event attire, perfect for prom, graduation, homecoming, weddings, and parties. Windsor has launched their new, winter collection just in time for the holidays, featuring flannel shackets, sequined holiday dresses, plaid wool coats and knee-high boots."

Christmas and New Year's Eve ensembles are just waiting for you at Windsor.

They have a wide variety of garments including denim, jackets, swimwear, dresses, shoes, accessories, and even loungewear.

There really is something for everyone. Whether you want a more laid-back outfit or maybe something a little sexier. Windsor has you covered in all price ranges.

The retailer had hoped to open before Thanksgiving, but better a smidge late than never!

Windsor Empire Mall

