12 Versions of ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’

My kids have fallen in love with the song "The 12 Days of Christmas." As I put the song on their various devices and CDs for the car, I found that there are way more versions of the song than I ever knew. I gathered up 12 of them here.

There are two great versions on the list, seven good ones, three that are just OK, and one extra to make it twelve.

Jeff Foxworthy - "Redneck 12 Days Of Christmas"

Shirts, Shells, and Tires. Momma, I'm coming home!

Bob and Doug McKenzie - "12 Days of Christmas"

Bacon, Smokes, and Beer. AKA the Canadian redneck 12 Days of Christmas.

John Denver and The Muppets "Twelve Days Of Christmas"

The first traditional version of the song on this list. As traditional as The Muppets can be. Ba da-dum dum dum

Bob Rivers - "The Twelve Pains of Christmas"

A classic parody of a classic. The twelve pains include trees, cards, family, and batteries not included. Special Bonus: Lego video.

Star Wars "12 Days of Christmas"

Star Wars is becoming its own Christmas tradition, so it makes sense that this is a thing.

Twisted Sister - "Heavy Metal Christmas"

So this is a thing, I guess.

Allan Sherman - "The Twelve Gifts of Christmas"

From the early 1960s comes the ultimate secret Santa non-wish list. But I would take that radio. Thanks to Dr. Demento for burning this song into my brain.

Mikey Bolts - "12 Days of Family Guy Christmas"

You wouldn't think that you needed a guy doing the voices of Family Guy characters singing "12 Days" but, after you hear this you will still think that.

Teacher's Viral 12 Days of Christmas Song

Cringy or cute? You be the judge.

Animals Sing "12 Days of Christmas"

What would the internet be without videos of cats and dogs, and now they're singing, I guess?

Destiny's Child - "8 Days of Christmas"

So, according to Beyonce, a back rub counts as a Christmas gift. I'll let my wife know.

Straight No Chaser - "12 Days of Christmas Medley"

We wrap up our list (see what I did there - wrap it up - like a present) with a medley performed by acapella group Straight No Chaser. This is super cool. Happy Merry Seasons Holiday Greetings Christmas!

