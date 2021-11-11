4 New Holiday Albums to Check Out

It used to be that making a Holiday album meant you were washed up. Now, if you don't have one, you're missing out!

Mariah Carey has proved that leaning into the Holidays is very financially beneficial. I mean, she makes so much money every year off of one song that comes back around every year! I ain't mad at her. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is a bop forever!

This year's batch of Holiday albums is nothing to sneeze at.

Here are this year's Top 4 Holiday albums:

1. Kelly Clarkson- When Christmas Comes Around

Kelly's previous Holiday album, Wrapped in Red, is amazing so the fact that she's going for number two made me nervous. Will she be able to live up to her first album? Of course, she did! She's got great guest stars on the album including Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, and Brett Elderidge. All of the duets are amazing! Kelly is post-divorce this time around so of course "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" seems appropriate! Also, her version of "Last Christmas" takes us in a jazzy direction that I approve of.

2. Darren Criss- A Very Darren Crissmas

You may know Darren Criss from Glee or The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Darren has guest appearances from Evan Rachel Wood, Lainey Wilson, and Adam Lambert. As far as original songs go, the standout for me is "Drunk on Christmas". It's just a fun drinking song! Darren's version of "I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas" is pretty fun too. It's got sort of an 80's techno vibe. However, Darren covers the song from Home Alone, which is actually called "Somewhere in My Memory" with Evan Rachel Wood and it is absolutely fantastic! So beautifully done!

3. Rob Thomas- Something About Christmas Time

How did Rob Thomas not have a Holiday album yet? Rob is joined by Ingrid Michaelson, Bebe Winans, Brad Paisley, and Abby Anderson. "Small Town Christmas" is a stand out for me because, well, being from a relatively small town, it's relatable. "Save Some Christmas" is the first track on the album and it is a great introduction to the album. It's a solid song. He also has a "New Year's Day" song. I'm a sucker for New Year's songs. I think we need more of them.

4. Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas

In true Norah Jones fashion, we are getting bluesy/jazzy Christmas! It's exactly what you want from Norah Jones. Norah keeps it 100% her on this album with zero features or duets. I can appreciate that. Her version of "Run Run Rudolph" is much slower than most versions. Makes you stop and pay attention. My favorite from her album is her cover of The Chipmunks classic, "Christmas Don't Be Late". Seems like an odd choice for her, but of course she puts her own spin on it and it's perfect.

Last year had some great Holiday tunes as well. Check out my favorites from 2020, here.

