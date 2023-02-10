Did You See Kirk Cousins SING at the NFL Honors? Check it out!

Kirk Cousins is a man of many talents. At the NFL Honors Award show on Thursday Night, Kirk showed off an impressive singing voice in a duet with superstar Kelly Clarkson.

Not only did Kirk have an impressive singing performance, but he also displayed roughly 50 chains around his neck, an homage to his big games this season.

Here's the video of Kirk sharing the stage with the pop artist:

Cousins is hoping his singing super stardom can translate on the field, especially with the departure of Tom Brady from the conference.

The Minnesota Vikings and their veteran signal caller's season ended in the Wild Card round this season in a loss to the New York Giants.

Source: NFL.com

