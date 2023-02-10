Did You See Kirk Cousins SING at the NFL Honors? Check it out!
Kirk Cousins is a man of many talents. At the NFL Honors Award show on Thursday Night, Kirk showed off an impressive singing voice in a duet with superstar Kelly Clarkson.
Not only did Kirk have an impressive singing performance, but he also displayed roughly 50 chains around his neck, an homage to his big games this season.
Here's the video of Kirk sharing the stage with the pop artist:
Cousins is hoping his singing super stardom can translate on the field, especially with the departure of Tom Brady from the conference.
The Minnesota Vikings and their veteran signal caller's season ended in the Wild Card round this season in a loss to the New York Giants.
Source: NFL.com
Get our free mobile app
Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons
The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.
Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.
The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.