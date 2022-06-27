What is Thomas Edison’s Connection to South Dakota?

It's not too far-fetched to think that tucked away in the nearly 8,500 square miles of South Dakota's Black Hills there might be a surprise or two.

This might be one of the biggest.

Sitting on nearly nine acres just east of Mount Rushmore is the remnants of an old lithium mine that was once owned by one of the world's most famous inventors.

Thomas Edison, the man behind the electric light, the phonograph, and the movie camera, once claimed the property at 13280 Greyhound Gulch Road in Keystone.

And now it can be yours.

The property has been available on the real estate website Zillow since last November.

According to the listing, what was once the site of the mine is now home to 'your own private swimming hole, featuring crystal clear spring water.'

You can move in now for just $405,000.

There's no proof that Edison himself ever visited the area, but the person who buys the property would have some great stories to tell.

By the way, it's not the only quirky connection between Edison and the Mount Rushmore State.

As of three years ago, visitors from more than 60 countries and 49 of the 50 states had visited the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, New Jersey.

That 50th state?

You guessed it - South Dakota.

