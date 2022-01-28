What Teams Will Cut the Cake and Make it to the Big Game?

This Sunday is going to be great for all football fans. Both games are going to be awesome. The first game starts at 3:05 PM and the KC Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are led by quarterback Joe Burrow who won the Heisman Trophy two years ago at LSU. His teammate Ja Marr Chase from LSU joined him in Cincinnati last season through the NFL Draft. He is one of top flankers in the NFL.

The Bengals are a seven and half point underdog in this game.

The KC Chiefs are led by the master Pat Mahomes. He is the superstar quarterback in Kansas City. He has already won a Super Bowl in his young career. This will be a tough game for the Bengals. But don’t write off Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

I like the Chiefs in this great AFC matchup to go to the Super Bowl.

Then, there is the NFC Championship game between San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams. This should be a slobber knocker. The 49ers have beat the Rams in the last six ballgames. But, this is former Lions quarterback Matt Stafford’s time to shine. He has to win this game versus the 49ers. If that happens, he will go to the Super Bowl one year removed from the Lions. Unbelievable.

The Rams have a solid team but so do the underdog 49ers. They are led Deebo Samuel. He is an electric player. Both teams will make this game Katy Bar the Door. The Niners are a three and a half point underdog. I have to go with Stafford. He is not noted to be a big time quarterback, but with a win he can change people’s minds.

This Sunday will be a great one! Who do you like?