What’s the Coldest Temp Ever Recorded in South Dakota? And Where?

Spend a winter in the state of South Dakota and you'll know just how cold it can get. This year, we've already seen temperatures plummet to over 30 below zero with the wind chill (and can probably bet on that happening again a time or two before spring).

That being said, some areas of the Mount Rushmore State tend to be much more frigid than others. You might have a guess as to where the coldest temp in the state's history was recorded, and you'd almost assuredly be wrong.

So where was the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of South Dakota?

That's right, it belongs to the tiny, west-river town of McIntosh. Located way up near the North Dakota border and on the Standing Rock Reservation, McIntosh can see some brutally cold winter temperatures. The coldest ever (according to the information site, Stacker) was recorded was way back on February 16h, 1936. Back on that day, the temperature went all the way down to 58 degrees below zero.

But as we know, South Dakota is only cold for about half the year. Sure, we have a pleasant (albeit short) Spring, but the Summer months can be extremely hot and humid.

In fact, the warmest temperature in the state's history was recorded 16 years ago. Back in 2006, the town of Fort Pierre went all the way up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

To see the full list of each state's highest and lowest temperatures and when it happened, visit the article from Stacker.

