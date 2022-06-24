What’s the Latest Phone Scam Sweeping the Sioux Empire?

Professional scammers are always going to find new and creative ways to relieve people of their hard-earned money, and that's exactly what is happening again right now in the Sioux Empire.

What's the latest ploy being used during the summer of 2022?

Scam artists are calling people pretending to be officers of the law demanding cash.

As Dakota New Now reports, several people throughout the Sioux Falls area have reported being a victim of this latest scamming trend.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office told Dakota News Now that scammers have been calling residents using the names of actual deputies and then threatening to arrest people if they fail to pay the scammer.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office and the Sioux Falls Police Department released a joint statement on social media, essentially stating that law enforcement officers will never call people to shake them down and threaten them for cash to avoid being arrested.

I think we all need to remember, this is not an episode of the old TV show "The Shield." Michael Chiklis, aka Vic Mackey, will not be calling to extort money from you.

But that's what has been happening during the latest round of scams sweeping the Sioux Empire. Scammers have been posing as law officers on the phone, calling people to inform them they have an outstanding warrant, and the only way to avoid being arrested is by providing payment by using some kind of pre-paid credit card, iTunes card, or gift card.

Officers want to remind the public to never send payment or release personal information to a potential scammer over the phone.

What should you do if you feel you're being scammed?

Should you ever suspect you're falling victim to a potential scam of any kind, authorities ask that you please contact them by using the CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire Hotline number at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now

