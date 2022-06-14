When Coca-Cola &#038; Jack Daniel&#8217;s Get Married, South Dakota Honeymoon

When Coca-Cola & Jack Daniel’s Get Married, South Dakota Honeymoon

Getty/Canva

If you have joined the canned, ready-to-drink (RTD), pre-mixed crowd at your summer parties you will have another choice coming soon.

On Monday it was announced that two American icons in the world have partnered, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel's.

No stranger to bars, restaurants, private parties, and at-home drink-of-choice, the new Jack & Coke RTD is set to make a Mexico debut this year with the U.S. launch in 2023, according to Fox Business.

Get our free mobile app

What took them so long and why now? Sources say sales of canned cocktails have exploded as drinkers look for convenience and new flavors beyond wine and beer.

When the new canned beverage does become available here in the South Dakota market you can expect to see the usual clear responsibility symbols indicating the product is for legal-aged drinkers.

Jack & Coke RTD will come with a 5% ABV and in a sugar-free variety.

And what do you think the folks over at Pepsi are thinking? This latest news comes a few months after Hard Mt. Dew hit the shelves.

CNN is reporting that yet another brand out of the Coca-Cola stable is to launch this year. Look for Fresca Mixed.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Best Wine Labels in Sioux Falls

From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things

Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.

The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info:
Filed Under: CNN, coca-cola, Fox Business, Fresca Mixed, hard seltzer, Jack & Coke, Jack Daniel's, pre mixed cocktails, Ready To Drink, RTD, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top