If you have joined the canned, ready-to-drink (RTD), pre-mixed crowd at your summer parties you will have another choice coming soon.

On Monday it was announced that two American icons in the world have partnered, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel's.

No stranger to bars, restaurants, private parties, and at-home drink-of-choice, the new Jack & Coke RTD is set to make a Mexico debut this year with the U.S. launch in 2023, according to Fox Business.

What took them so long and why now? Sources say sales of canned cocktails have exploded as drinkers look for convenience and new flavors beyond wine and beer.

When the new canned beverage does become available here in the South Dakota market you can expect to see the usual clear responsibility symbols indicating the product is for legal-aged drinkers.

Jack & Coke RTD will come with a 5% ABV and in a sugar-free variety.

And what do you think the folks over at Pepsi are thinking? This latest news comes a few months after Hard Mt. Dew hit the shelves.

CNN is reporting that yet another brand out of the Coca-Cola stable is to launch this year. Look for Fresca Mixed.

