Where are the Minnesota Twins Sitting at the All Star Break?

The Minnesota Twins are sitting a lot better in the AL Central standings than they were a year ago at this time and it has a lot of Twins fans very optimistic about the remainder of the season.

Get our free mobile app

So where do the Minnesota Twins sit at the MLB All Star break?

Minnesota currently sits in first place of the AL Central and leads the Cleveland Gaurdians by 2 games.

The first half of the season was very good to the Twins who not only have sat in first place of the AL Central for most of the season, they have seen numerous individual players have breakout seasons as well.

Luis Arraez may be the biggest breakout star and he was rewarded with a All Star appearance along with Byron Buxton.

It is going to be very important for Minnesota to continue to get that production offensively from those two and continue to get good starting pitching.

The Twins may look at bolstering their bullpen before the trade deadline, but considering their spot in the AL Central, they may not make as many moves as some would think.

Hopefully for Twins fans, the start of 2022 will end the same way with Minnesota in first place and off to the postseason.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their current roster and their remaining schedule in 2022, you can visit their team website.